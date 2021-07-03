Brooks Koepka withdraws from 2021 Players Championship

A right knee injury will sideline the four-time Major champion from this week's event at TPC Sawgrass

Less than an hour after he was announced in one of The Players Championship's featured groups, Brooks Koepka has withdrawn from the tournament.

Currently ranked No. 7 in the FedEx Cup Standings and No. 12 in the World Golf Rankings, Koepka has sustained a right knee injury that will require evaluation in his home of South Florida this week.

“Brooks strained his right knee and he is scheduled to further consult with doctors this week to receive a more extensive evaluation and outlook,” said Blake Smith, Koepka’s manager, in a statement provided by the PGA Tour. “We will be able to provide additional updates and information as we learn more.”

Koepka most recently won the Waste Management Phoenix Open in February. He finished tied for second in last week's World Golf Championship event at The Concession, but was not in the field for this week's Arnold Palmer Invitational.