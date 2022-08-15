15-year-old Bolles golfer's 61 breaks course record at University of Georgia golf course

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — How does a 15-year-old golfer handle a dream start to his round?



"I was really just trying to focus on the next shot especially after starting birdie, par, eagle," Bolles sophomore, Luke Balaskiewicz, said.



"I was just like stay out of your own way," he added.



Balaskiewicz fired a first round 61 at a Notah Begay Junior Golf Championship qualifier at the University of Georgia golf course winning the tournament by a whopping 13 strokes.



"The kid on my 9th hole which was my 18th hole he said not to put any pressure on you but you're beating everybody by 10 and then I laughed a little bit," he said with a smile.



Bubba Watson, Kevin Kisner, and Patrick Reed are some of the more prominent professional golfers who have had their fair share of rounds at the UGA course.



But, they're all looking up at the 15-year-old from Jacksonville as his 61 is a new course record.



"It's pretty cool just glad to be in good company it's pretty awesome," he said.