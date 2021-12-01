12U Oceanway Buccaneers Pop Warner set to play for national championship

The team is fundraising ahead of the big trip to Orlando this weekend to play in the national championship.

Following a big, Regional championship win over Satellite Beach, Jacksonville's own, 12U Oceanway Buccaneers are headed to Orlando to compete for a Pop Warner National Championship. Translated: the Bucs are one of the eight best 12U teams in the country.

But now, they need your help.

Given that Nationals is a week-long event, many of the Buccaneer families are faced with financial obstacles. The Buccaneers want to ensure that all 34 players and their coaches will be able to make it down to Orlando and stay for the duration of the event. Thus, they've started a GoFundMe to help support their championship drive.

The Buccaneers have a goal of $20,000 and would appreciate your support as they strive to make Jacksonville proud.