A Jacksonville Sheriff's Office officer has died in an accident off 295 and Atla Drive.

MOBILE USERS click here to watch.

Sheriff Mike Williams will be addressing the media after 8 a.m. where we expect to learn more about what happened to this officer.

Our hearts are breaking as we work a police vehicle crash at I295/Alta involving a JSO police officer who has died this morning. — Jax Sheriff's Office (@JSOPIO) May 15, 2018

Traffic is being routed off of Alta.

Another look at the crash on 295 NB near Alta. Looks like the patrol car went down the embankment off the interstate https://t.co/Gq7WXDv8wB — Katie Jeffries (@Katie_Jeffries) May 15, 2018

© 2018 WTLV