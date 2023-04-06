Proposal seen as drag crackdown could limit live performances of some popular musicals

In response to questions about "Rocky Horror Picture Show" and "Hair," the bill’s sponsor said restrictions in his bill could apply to those live performances, too.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida lawmakers are advancing a bill amid a crackdown on drag show performances that would allow the state to revoke licenses of businesses that admit minors to "adult live performances."

While it does not specifically use the term “drag,” the measure comes as state officials have targeted venues hosting drag shows where minors were in attendance.

The bill entitled "Protection of Children" defines these performances as “any show, exhibition, or other presentation that is performed in front of a live audience and in whole or in part, depicts or simulates nudity, sexual conduct, sexual excitement, specific sexual activities, … lewd conduct, or the lewd exposure of prosthetic or imitation genitals or breasts.”

State regulators would be allowed to immediately suspend or revoke the license of a restaurant, bar or other venue that violates the law.

But would the bill apply to live performances of popular musicals like "Rocky Horror Picture Show" and "Hair" as some on social media have claimed?

Florida Senate Bill 1438

Sen. Clay Yarborough, R-Jacksonville

As written, the restrictions in the bill could apply to live shows beyond drag, the bill’s sponsor said in direct response to questions about performances of "Rocky Horror Picture Show," "Chicago" and "Hair" if a minor is admitted.

A measure authorizing state regulators to suspend or revoke the liquor license of any venue for admitting minors to a live, “adult performance” is nearing a vote in Florida’s Senate.

Florida Senate Bill 1438 would also create felony penalties for a person who admits a minor to such performances.

In a debate on the Senate floor Tuesday, the bill's sponsor Sen. Clay Yarborough, R-Jacksonville, was questioned about other live performances to which the bill could apply.

“I mean I don’t know if you seen the ‘Rocky Horror Picture Show’ … sometimes it’s acted live … it’s pretty aggressive,” said Sen. Tina Polsky, D-Boca Raton, questioning Yarborough about who gets to decide whether something is lewd.

“If that type of content was portrayed in a show or exhibition like what we talk about in the bill, which would be a live performance, then if there was a complaint that was brought into (Department of Business and Professional Regulation) DBPR then they would investigate,” Yarborough responded.

Polsky continued her line of questioning.

“If the Broadway show ‘Hair’ comes to Florida, and there is nudity a 17-year-old is not allowed to attend, is that correct, and they need to check ID at the door,” Polsky said.

Yarborough responded, saying, “If it is an adult live performance … and has any of these descriptors (in the bill) then it would apply regardless of what that show, exhibition or other presentation in front of a live audience is.”

Other Democratic lawmakers also took issue with the fact the bill draws on existing contradictory state law that includes exceptions for people and businesses that admit minors if a parent is present.

Last year, Gov. Ron DeSantis said lawmakers should consider making it a felony to take a child to a drag show following controversy in Dallas where children participated in a performance. The proposal was made by now-former Republican Rep. Anthony Sabatini who called for an “emergency special session” to address it.