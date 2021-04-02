Why the TikTok 'Silhouette Challenge' is causing privacy concerns

"Seeing something on the screen is the result of layers being used to present. So, if you have a video and its frame for example, that frame can be created by sending instructions to the receiving side saying draw the frame. The video that is being transmitted is the full video ... then it is being partially blocked, or partially overwritten, on the display side," Curtin said. "The only way that you can make sure that you don't have more than you intend to send is to make sure what you're sending is the only thing that is actually going over the wire - what you intend to frame is the only thing going across the internet. Unless you are very technical and you control the tools, that's pretty difficult to do."