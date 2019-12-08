Former Fla. Governor turned Senator Rick Scott will make a stop on the First Coast to discuss higher education on a day that many students are returning back to school.

Scott will join education leaders on Monday at the Advanced Technology Center at the Florida State College of Jacksonville's downtown campus around 10:45 a.m.

The senator was recently featured in the Washington Post where he authored an op-ed about gun reform in the wake of the recent tragedies in El Paso and Dayton, Ohio.

"Let me be clear: I am a gun owner, a member of the National Rifle Association and a strong supporter of the Second Amendment," Scott wrote. "But the horror of Parkland demanded a swift, practical legislative response to try to prevent future such nightmares."

It's unclear if Scott will address these topics in addition to higher education.

First Coast News will cover Scott's visit here in Jacksonville.