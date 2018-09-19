Jacksonville’s military community is remembering Andrea Washington, who investigators say was murdered in her north Jacksonville home, before a restraining order she requested against her boyfriend could take effect.

Jacksonville Sheriff’s Officers found Washington dead in her home on Itani Way early Monday morning. While it’s being investigated as a murder, JSO has not said if her boyfriend Danny Beard, who she accused of attacking her September 4, is a suspect.

On Tuesday, news of her death spread through the Navy community, of which she was a proud member.

"She definitely helped me on the boat and kept me grounded when stuff got tough," said Leshon Smith. “It was a little brother, big sister type of thing."

One sailor posted on Facebook, calling Washington his “ship mom, mentor and guide.”

Derrick Camino also took to Facebook, posting a photo of the pair onboard a Navy ship.

“It was my pleasure serving with you on the best watch team ever,” the caption read. “You will be missed and never forgotten. Rest in peace.”

Sharon Ezzard remembered Washington in the comments.

"We bid fair winds and following seas to Andrea Washington,” the post reads. “We have the watch, shipmate.”

Washington learned she was chosen to rise in rank to chief petty officer, just days before she died, a friend tells First Coast News.

