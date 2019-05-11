A young bear was hit by a car in Immokalee, Florida Monday night, according to a viral video posted on Facebook by Lisha Deshay.

The video, posted around 8 p.m., shows the injured bear struggling to stand up and walk off the road.

When the bear falls down by the edge, three other bears gather around it. They are seen using their mouths to move the bear off the road and safely into the grass. At this point, Deshay drives away and it isn't known if the bear survived.

The viral video is posted below. WARNING: Some may find the video and language offensive.

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is investigating the incident, according to NBC2.