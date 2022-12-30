SpaceX prepping for first launch of the year from Cape Canaveral

SpaceX is targeting 9:56 a.m. for Falcon 9’s launch of the Transporter-6 mission.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — All eyes will be on the sky Tuesday for the first SpaceX launch of 2023.

SpaceX is targeting 9:56 a.m. for Falcon 9’s launch of the Transporter-6 mission from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida.

The first stage booster supporting this mission previously launched GPS III-3, Turksat 5A, Transporter-2, Intelsat G-33/G-34 and 10 Starlink missions.

Following stage separation, Falcon 9 will land on Landing Zone 1 (LZ-1) at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.