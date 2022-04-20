Report: Bride, caterer charged after Florida wedding food allegedly laced with marijuana

One man who called 911 said he "felt like he had drugs inside him," reports WESH.

FLORIDA, USA — Two Florida women are behind bars after allegedly lacing food with marijuana at a wedding, unbeknownst to guests, according to WESH.

Danya 'Shea' Glenny, 42, and Jocelyn Bryant, 31, were arrested and face felony charges of reckless tampering, culpable negligence and possessing marijuana.

WESH reports that Glenny was the bride and Bryant was the caterer.

According to the Seminole County Sheriff's office, multiple guests at the wedding fell ill.

WESH reports that one man who called 911 said he "felt like he had drugs inside him." and several guests told first responders the food they had eaten was laced with marijuana.

Deputies who responded asked the bride and another unidentified person if they put cannabis in the food, and the bride denied any involvement.