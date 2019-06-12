With a python-skinned football in hand, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Thursday that registration for the 2020 Python Bowl is now open.

The Python Bowl will coincide with next year's Super Bowl with the goal of removing the invasive Burmese Pythons from the wild. Starting on Feb. 2, rookies and pros will be able to hunt the snakes from the Everglades.

Burmese pythons are native to South Asia. They found their way to the Sunshine State after several decades of people importing them as pets, according to the New York Times.

“These pythons can grow up to 20 feet in length, weigh 200 pounds, and the problem is they are not native to this area and they decimate the natural food chains and they really wreak havoc on a lot of the indigenous species,” the governor said.

Prizes, including cash, will be awarded for having the most pythons and the longest pythons.

Registration for the Python Bowl begins Jan. 10, 2020 and costs $25. You can register here.