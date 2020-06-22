Search underway for missing Florida firefighter who may be in danger

James Vonminden of Broward County vanished after a car crash Friday, investigators say.

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Authorities in Florida are searching for a missing Broward County firefighter-paramedic.

James Vonminden, 56, hasn't been seen since around 5:30 p.m. Friday in the area of Randolph Siding Road and Alexander Run in the Jupiter Farms community of Palm Beach County. CBS affiliate WPEC says that's where his pickup truck hit a tree.

Now, the TV station says investigators are worried he may be in danger.

Vonminden, who goes by Jim, is married and has a teenage son. He lives in Jupiter Farms. He's been involved in fire rescue for a quarter-century.

According to WPEC, friends and colleagues worry he may have suffered a head injury in the crash and walked off disoriented and fallen nearby -- injured.

Broward IAFF Local 4321 describes Vonminden as 5-foot-11 and 210 pounds with brown hair and eyes. He was last seen wearing sandals, a black T-shirt and dark shorts.

Anyone who knows where he is should call dispatchers at at 561-688-3000 or dial 911.

