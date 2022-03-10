Human arm found in alligator-infested water inside Florida nature preserve

The sheriff's office says a sniper is keeping a watchful eye on divers as they search for more remains in the water.

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — Florida deputies are diving into alligator-infested waters inside a nature preserve where human remains were recently found.

According to the Martin County Sheriff's Office, the remains were discovered on Wednesday near a canal bank in Hungryland Wildlife Preserve.

The following day the sheriff's office confirmed an alligator did have the remains in its mouth. WBBH reports the remains in the gator's mouth was a human arm. The news outlet adds that law enforcement says they are treating the case as a homicide investigation.

The sheriff's office says a sniper is keeping a watchful eye on divers as they continue their search in the water.