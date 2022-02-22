Florida Blue Alert issued for man last seen in Taylor County

FDLE says Gregory Miedema could be driving a 2000 gold Chrysler Sebring with Florida tag Y78TKU.

PERRY, Fla — Have you seen Gregory Miedema?

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has issued a Florida Blue Alert for Miedema, 33, last seen near U.S.-19 South Deer Run Road in Perry, Florida.

He is described as 5-feet, 8-inches, with brown hair and blue eyes. He weighs around 165 pounds.

Miedema could be wearing a dark-colored tank top. Authorities believe he is driving a 2000 gold Chrysler Sebring with Florida tag Y78TKU. The car has a dark-colored convertible top, officials say.

If you come across Miedema, FDLE says do not approach him, call 911 instead. You can also call the Taylor County Sheriff's Office at 850-584-2429.

The 33-year-old man is a registered sex offender, according to the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office.

In 2011 he was convicted of one count of lewd or lascivious battery, intercourse with a victim 12 to 15 years old and one count of possession of child pornography while serving in the U.S. Army.

He was sentenced to 78 months in federal prison followed by two months of probation, authorities say.

A Florida Blue Alert is issued when a law enforcement officer is killed, seriously injured or missing in the line of duty and there's still an imminent threat to the public.