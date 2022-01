Florida Highway Patrol troopers are currently on scene.

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — A section of Interstate 75 in Collier County is shut down to one lane after a tornado reportedly caused a semi-truck to flip Sunday morning.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers are currently on scene.

Troopers spotted a large tornado traveling east near Mile Marker 100 at 9:34 a.m., the agency explains.

The truck reportedly overturned at Mile Marker 96. Only minor injuries were reported.