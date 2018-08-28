President Donald Trump addressed the shooting at the Jacksonville Landing during a dinner event with evangelical leaders Monday night.

"Before going any further I want to extend our prayers and condolences to the victims of the tragic shooting in Jacksonville, Florida," he said.

"That was a terrible thing indeed. How it happens nobody really knows, but they've done an incredible job down in Jacksonville, as they always do in Florida and throughout the country," Trump concluded.

