Duval Democrats, community leaders denounce RNC in Jacksonville

In a press release sent out by organizers, community leaders say that there is a needed emphasis for unity across the First Coast amid recent racial divisions.

Duval County Democrats and community leaders gathered in Jacksonville Friday to denounce Mayor Curry's decision to bring the Republican National Convention to the First Coast.

In a press release sent out by organizers, community leaders say that there is a needed emphasis for unity across the First Coast amid recent racial divisions.

Several business owners spoke during the press conference who mentioned their concern regarding the increase in foot traffic and potential for protests.

Jacksonville Mayor Curry said with the announcement of the convention comes the availability of federal funding that will allow him to bring in law enforcement and additional resources that will be subsidized by federal government.

Curry addressed concerns about the role of COVID-19 and how the city plans to navigate such large scale event as we come out of pandemic.