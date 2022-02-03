'This is ridiculous': DeSantis asks students to take off their face masks

The governor, who called the students' mask-wearing "COVID theater," shook his head.

TAMPA, Fla. — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis let a group of students know how frustrated he is with people wearing face masks.

DeSantis was at the University of South Florida to announce a $20 million award for cybersecurity education during a news conference Wednesday and as he approached the podium, he looked to the group and told them to take off their masks.

"You do not have to wear those masks. I mean, please take them off," he was heard saying. "Honestly, it's not doing anything, and we've gotta stop with this COVID theater.

"So if you want to wear it, fine, but this is ridiculous," he continued, sighing into the microphones.

The governor shook his head while turning to face the crowd prepared for his remarks. Some of the students removed their masks.

DeSantis went on to announce the state awarded $20 million to create new opportunities in the field of cybersecurity.

The governor has made known of his distaste toward the use of masks throughout the coronavirus pandemic, with him in the past fighting mask mandates in schools across the state despite guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Florida's new masking guidance advises against face coverings in "a community setting." The reason the state gives is "a lack of evidence that masks, and particularly cloth face coverings, prevent the transmission of COVID-19."

The CDC last week released updated guidelines in terms of where to wear masks depending on the number of hospital beds in use, hospital admissions and the total number of new COVID-19 cases in an area.

Hillsborough County, where USF is located, has a "high" COVID-19 community level, and it's recommended that masks be worn indoors while in public.