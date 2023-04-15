Filing appears to show Ron DeSantis is running for president

A filing with the Federal Election Commission appears to show DeSantis has filed to run in 2024. The filing has not been confirmed as legitimate.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — A filing with the Federal Election Committee circulating Saturday night appears to show Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has filed to run for president in 2024.

A presidential run has been anticipated since before DeSantis's re-election as governor in November.

Former President Donald Trump, former South Carolina governor Nikki Haley, finance CEO Vivek Ramaswamy and former Arkansas governor Asa Hutchinson have announced their campaigns for the Republican seat thus far.

The filing says that Ronald Dion DeSantis has filed for the presidential seat on the Republican Party ticket, designating his principal campaign committee as the DeSantis for President Committee.

The filing lists South Dakota Governor Kristi Lynn Noem as DeSantis's vice presidential candidate, a note that is calling into question the legitimacy of this filing.

Notably, a fake filing for Mike Pence popped up in December, with a spokesperson for Pence publicly denying that he had filed the paperwork. The FEC said at that time they have a verification process which takes place following any filing.

Florida has a resign-to-run law, which means that an official cannot qualify as a candidate for another office while holding office.

DeSantis has not spoken about any intentions to resign his role as governor going into the 2024 race at this time.