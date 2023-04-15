Correction: First Coast News incorrectly reported that a filing with the Federal Election Commission appears to show Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ intentions for the 2024 Presidential race. DeSantis’ Press Secretary Bryan Griffin tells First Coast News the filing “is fake.”
Correction: Filing announcing DeSantis running for President is fake, governor’s office says
A filing with the Federal Election Commission stating the Florida governor is running for President in 2024 was not filed by DeSantis, the governor’s office says.