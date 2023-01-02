Gov. Ron DeSantis to kick off second term in office Tuesday

The governor is expected to take the oath of office at the Historic Capitol at noon.

Example video title will go here for this video

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis is preparing to kick off his second term in office after the official swearing-in on Tuesday in Tallahassee.

The governor is expected to take the oath of office at the Historic Capitol at noon, however, Politico reports that the inauguration celebrations are expected to be spread out over two days.

The outlet reports that there will be candlelight dinner the night before the inauguration and an inaugural ball afterward.

DeSantis has not announced a presidential campaign, however, speculation has it that he could be eying the top spot at the White House.

In fact, DeSantis holds a generous lead against former President Donald Trump in a hypothetical Wall Street Journal poll.

In the poll, DeSantis gathered 52 percent of the vote compared to Trump's 38 percent. In addition, DeSantis' name seems to ring bells as only about 10 percent of likely GOP primary voters said they didn't know enough about him to form an opinion.