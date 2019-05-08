As a next step in the intensifying trade war, China has stopped the purchase of U.S. agricultural products by state-owned entities.

Florida Department of Agricultural and Consumer Services Commissioner, Nikki Fried puts President Trump at fault for the tensions, "this President is a disaster for American farmers."

China's 25 percent tariff from earlier this year, has already shown the damage of a trade war on Florida's agricultural sector.

The reduction of exports from Florida to China can be seen from vegetables to lobsters.

"His [Trump] tariffs have made our crops less competitive, his trade war has slashed our farmer's exports, and his new trade agreement does nothing to protect Florida agriculture," Fried claims.

According to the FDACS, this year's exports to China of Florida fruit and vegetable juice has dropped 65 percent and exports of Florida crabs have dropped by 79 percent.

Fried wants the President to "stop antagonizing our nation's biggest trade partner, and start helping our farmers compete in the global marketplace."