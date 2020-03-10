As Monday deadline to register to vote looms, officials say thousands of registration forms 'incomplete' in Duval County

Local officials are asking voters to make sure their voter registration is squared away ahead of Monday, the last day to register to vote in Florida.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The last day to register to vote in Florida is Monday, and local officials are urging people to make sure their registration is current as thousands of voters in Duval County may be missing information that could make them ineligible.

At a press conference in front of the Duval County Supervisor of Elections office in Downtown Jacksonville, Councilman Garrett Dennis and State Representative Tracie Davis held up a large stack of papers filled with the information of voters whose registration forms are considered incomplete.

Dennis and Davis said more than 7,000 voters in the county need to update their information.

"That 7,000 number represents Democrats as well as Republicans," Davis said. "Those applications are incomplete, meaning they are missing a signature or their address cannot be verified. And so these applicants are not registered."

Duval County Supervisor of Elections Mike Hogan confirmed the number, saying it goes back to the start of the year.

Hogan added that many may have already updated their information, but the clock is ticking for those who haven't.

When a registration form is inaccurate or incomplete, Hogan said the elections office sends a letter to the voter.

"Included with that letter, we send them the registration form. We pre-fill it out with everything they've already given us, and we highlight the area they left off," he said.

Ultimately, the onus is on the voter to make sure they're registered and up-to-date ahead of the election.

"They need to fix the problem, because the last thing we want to see is to have someone go to the precinct and be told that you're not eligible to vote," Davis said.

If you want to check your voter registration status, you can click here.