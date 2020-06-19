x
Police search for missing 15-year-old Florida girl

The Bradenton Police Department is looking for Imanie Black. She was last seen walking down 5th Street West in a red and white striped dress.
Credit: Bradenton PD

BRADENTON, Fla. — She's 15 and she's missing. 

She's 5-feet-4-inches tall and weighs 188 pounds. She has brown hair and black hair. 

 Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Yolanda Torres (941)932-9300. 

