JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Five months ago, Air Force Veteran Arthur Hess signed an agreement with the National Cremation Society for his burial at the St. Augustine National Cemetery.

The disabled veteran paid $2,245 for peace of mind.

"He wanted to make sure that I was going to be OK," his widow, Roxanne Hess, said.

Roxane Hess is his wife of 37 years and said they were confident in the terms of the pre-need agreement.

"We paid full price knowing everything was taken care of according to what [the National Cremation Society] said," Rozanne Hess said.

Her husband died on Oct. 27 and that's when Roxane Hess discovered the pre-need contract does not live up to what was promised.

"I thought 'Well, we are all taken care of,' and then I find out that the St. Augustine Cemetery has been closed for more than 10 years," she said.

The only condition for any new burial in the St. Augustine National Cemetery is if a family member is already buried there or if another veteran gives up an existing space.

"It looks like somebody dropped the ball," Al Richburg, director of the Jacksonville and St. Augustine National cemeteries, said. "No one has the authority to promise a burial spot in our cemeteries. They have to go through us first."

He said the Jacksonville National Cemetery is an alternative and he will reach out to the family.

"It has been difficult," said Roxane Hess said. "I can't describe how difficult it has been."

As for the National Cremation Society it is licensed and holds an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau.

So what happened here?

Beth Dombrowa with Service Corporation International, its parent company, told On Your Side they do not discuss customers' complaints to protect their privacy.

But she said they cannot promise burial in a National Cemetery because they do not own them.

"I'd like to put my husband to rest with the ceremony that he deserves having being a veteran and that's it," Roxane Hess said.

She has also contacted the Florida Board of Funeral, Cemetery and Consumer Services to investigate what happened.