Watch: Memorial Day Observance at Jacksonville Veterans Memorial Wall

Loved ones, veterans, service members, government leaders, and citizens will gather in memory of Jacksonville's fallen heroes.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Monday is Memorial Day and loved ones, veterans, service members, government leaders, and citizens will gather in memory of Jacksonville's fallen heroes at the annual Memorial Day observance.

This year, four names have been added to the Jacksonville Veterans Memorial Wall in recognition of their sacrifice. They are: Calvin T. Rockward III, U.S. Army; Christian M. Tette, U.S. Army; Adam D. Pecaut, U.S. Navy; and Michael L. Jordan.

Music will be provided by Navy Band Southeast, Jacksonville Children's Chorus and Voices of Jacksonville

The keynote speaker will be Brigadier General Calvert L. Worth Jr., USMC.

Free parking is available in Lots J and P. This event is open to the public to honor the brave men and women of the U.S. Armed Forces who lost their lives in service to our country.