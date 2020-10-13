USS Tornado returns to Mayport from counter-narcotics deployment

The Cyclone-class coastal patrol ship has been conducting support for counter-illicit drug trafficking in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The Cyclone-class coastal patrol ship USS Tornado is returning from deployment to Naval Station Mayport Tuesday morning, after a counter-narcotics trafficking mission in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific.

During the deployment, Tornado and its U.S. Coast Guard Law Enforcement Detachment captured more than $50 million in cocaine from drug smugglers, according to the Navy.

The deployment marked the first time all three of Naval Station Mayport's coastal patrol ships were deployed at the same time. The USS Tornado was also the first patrol craft to travel to South America in more than 20 years when it arrived at Manta, Ecuador.

The ship is scheduled to be decommissioned in March 2021.

First Coast News will be there for Tornado's arrival at NS Mayport.