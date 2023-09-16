Local veterans visit Washington D.C. for 4th First Coast Honor Flight

22 local veterans had the chance to visit monuments including the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington D.C. that were built in their honor.

Example video title will go here for this video

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — First Coast Honor Flight gave local veterans the opportunity of a lifetime to travel to the nation's capitol with a chance to see the monuments built in their honor.

22 veterans set off to Washington D.C. Saturday morning to visit the National Mall and several other monuments including the Vietnam Veterans Memorial. Among the veterans, 18 of them served in the Vietnam War and four served in the Korean War.

The trip is meant to show gratitude to the people who helped bring the freedoms to America that are present today. This year's trip marks the fourth-ever trip to the Capitol from the local chapter.

Congressman John Rutherford also made the trip to Washington D.C. to thank the veterans personally on behalf of Jacksonville.

"I just wanted to welcome you to your nation's capitol Washington D.C. on behave of Florida's 5th Congressional District and all of America, actually, I wanted to say thank you. Thank you for your service," Rutherford said.

The next trip planned from First Coast Honor Flights will be the Changing of the Guard for the Tomb of the Unknown Solider at the Arlington Cemetery.

Any veteran who has served in the U.S. military is eligible to participate in a First Coast Honor Flight.