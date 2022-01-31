x
Military News

K9s for Warriors hosting job fairs in Jacksonville for multiple positions

People hired for one of these positions will start at a salary of $17 per hour and will receive healthcare and 401k match.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Editor's Note: The video above is from a previous story dated Nov. 12, 2021.

A beloved organization that serves America’s veterans is hosting two hiring events beginning this week in Jacksonville.

K9s for Warriors is searching for people to fill several positions within the organization. The positions the organization is hoping to fill are:

  • K9 Caretakers
  • K9 Quarantine Trainers
  • Puppy Program Advisors
  • Veterinary Technicians
  • Procurement Specialists
  • Maintenance Specialists

People hired for one of these positions will start at a salary of $17 per hour and will receive healthcare and 401(k) match. K9s for Warriors also offers multiple training programs for employees.

The organization will hold two hiring fairs over the next two weeks.

The first will be Friday between 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at James Weldon Park next to the Museum of Contemporary Art.

The second event will be Saturday, Feb. 12 between 10 a.m. to 2p.m. at Shari Duval National Headquarters (Nocatee Campus).

You can find out more information here, including how to apply for a job.

