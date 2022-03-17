Q&A: Are we in WWIII? Former Mayport military expert weighs in on war in Ukraine

We have a strong military community carefully watching the war in Ukraine. First Coast News is speaking with an expert to help us analyze what's happening there.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — (The video above is from a separate, unrelated report)

It was an answer that shook up a lot of folks.

NBC News anchor Lester Holt asked Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy if he agreed that it wouldn't take much to end up in World War III.

Zelenskyy replied that no one really knows if it may have already started.

In North Florida, we have a strong military community carefully watching the war in Ukraine. At First Coast News, we've brought in an expert to help us analyze what's going on with the war.

Retired Vice Admiral Rick Snyder has a long history at Naval Station Mayport, and at high levels in the Pentagon, as an expert on strategic planning for the defense of North America.

We asked him four questions:

1) Q: Are we already in WWIII?

A: Thank you for having me here, and let me echo your comments on the horrifying effects of this war on the people of Ukraine. Their bravery and resolve in the face of this devastating, brutal and unprovoked attack, and this fight for their freedom, is an example of the power of a free, democratic people.

I do not believe we are in WWIII akin to the previous two world wars. But, every day this goes on, with every escalation, the potential for a world war grows. We are certainly seeing an escalating, major conflict. Only time and hindsight will tell if WWII has already started.

2) Q: President Biden has said he won't send troops. But what you say to military families worried that could change, especially for active duty sailors at Mayport?

A: First, for our sailors, and other First Coast service-members and their families, I would first say thank you for your service and sacrifices, day in and day out. We have First Coast service members already deployed defending our national security interests, including in regard to Ukraine/Russia war.

Ships from Mayport, p8s from NAS Jacksonville, and submarines from King's Bay. Those not currently deployed are no doubt working hard to be ready should the call come for additional forces.

Right now this is a relatively isolated ground conflict. We have no Navy forces in the Black Sea, where a maritime conflict with Russia would be most likely in the near term. We need to watch carefully for any broadening escalation of the conflict. If NATO gets involved, likely as a result of a direct attack on NATO, some local forces would likely move to a higher state of readiness and perhaps unplanned deployments. If it further escalates to a maritime Russia/NATO conflict, there would be a more significant possibility of local Navy forces, and even our guard and reserve forces to become involved.

That said, our Navy knows how to train, deploy and fight, if necessary. We have the best sailors in the world and the best families supporting them. If the Navy is called on, we’ll be ready - don’t worry about that.

3) If Putin escalates the war and attacks a NATO country, how could that involve ships at Mayport?

First Coast News - "Putin is a wild card. Admiral, you say if he becomes more desperate and attacks a NATO country, things escalate. You believe, if there's a maritime conflict, it could be in the area of the Baltics. Why there and how could that involve Mayport ships?"

Admiral Snyder: As I mentioned, if this evolved into a direct NATO/Russia conflict, the boundaries for potential action would grow significantly world-wide. Russian attacks on the Baltic States or Poland, all of which have significant coastlines in the Baltic, could easily turn this into a maritime NATO conflict.

That would mean Navy forces from the First Coast area likely deploying, either to the conflict area, or to into the Atlantic to protect the East Coast. Our ships have tremendous capabilities against other ships, aircraft and submarines.

4) Q: Speaking of deterring WWIII, what key role does Kingsbay Naval Submarine Base in Camden County play in avoiding a nuclear attack?

A: Our East Coast ballistic missile submarines play a key role in preventing WWIII.

They deploy on nuclear deterrent patrols with nuclear tipped missiles that can be called on to strike targets anywhere in the world, including Russia. Russia knows this, but they don’t know where they are. These submarines provide an assured nuclear response - and this is a tremendous deterrent to a nuclear war with Russia.

-------

Admiral Snyder served 38 years in the United States Navy, retiring as a 3-star Vice Admiral. His assignment was as the Department of the Navy Inspector General.

He was a Naval aviator with nearly 3,000 helicopter flight hours and two assignments in command of Mayport based helicopter squadrons.