Powerball $1.6 billion jackpot | Can I buy tickets online?

While you can play the lottery in most states, only a handful sell Powerball tickets over the internet.

WASHINGTON — With a record-breaking prize on the line, many people who don't often play the lottery may consider throwing in a few bucks for their chance at $1.6 billion this weekend.

While Powerball tickets are sold in all but five states, buying tickets online is much more restrictive.

Can I buy Powerball tickets online?

Whether or not you're able to buy a Powerball ticket online depends on your location.

If you don't live in one of those states, you may not be out of luck completely.

Another option that's popped up in recent years is courier services, like Lotto.com and Jackpocket, which allow players to order lottery tickets via a mobile app or website. Those companies go and buy the ticket on the player's behalf from a licensed retailer in their state, then upload an image of it on the app and securely store the physical ticket.

But location is again key, because these courier services are not available everywhere.

Jackpocket, which operates in 13 states and Washington, D.C., has seen a big surge in orders as the Powerball climbed into record-breaking territory.

Peter Sullivan, Jackpocket's CEO and founder, said the company had the highest number of players and orders in its history for Wednesday's $1.2 billion Powerball drawing.

Those Wednesday orders included $1 million winners in New York and Colorado. According to Sullivan, with big wins like that Jackpocket transfers the physical ticket to the player in a secure fashion so that they may claim their prize directly from the state lottery.

Sullivan said they've had 22 players win prizes worth $1 million or more, including 9 from Powerball and 5 in Mega Millions.

Jackpocket is currently available in Arkansas, Colorado, Idaho, Minnesota, Montana, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Ohio, Oregon, Texas, Washington, DC, and West Virginia.

Lotto.com, which also operates in Texas, Colorado, New Jersey and New York, said it's seen a 1,181% increase in Powerball tickets sold this month compared to last month as the jackpot surpassed $1 billion.

What time is the Powerball drawing?

The next drawing will take place on Saturday at 10:59 p.m. Eastern (9:59 p.m. Central Time, 8:59 p.m. Mountain Time, 7:59 p.m. Pacific Time)

What days are the Powerball drawing?

Back in Aug. 2021, Powerball shifted to three drawings a week in an effort to build larger prizes and boost sales. The drawings currently happen every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday.

How late can you buy Powerball tickets?

The cut-off times for buying Powerball tickets vary by state. Usually, it's within one or two hours of the scheduled drawing. However, you should check with your local lottery. Tickets cost $2 per play.

What are the largest US lottery jackpots ever won?