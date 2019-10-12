NASSAU COUNTY, FLORIDA, Fla. — The chair of the Nassau County Board of Commissioners would like to see a change in how internet cafes are regulated and said that could also include shutting them down entirely.

Both Jason Taylor, the board of commissioners chairman, and the Nassau County Sheriff's Office say the county's internet cafes are getting more traffic since Duval deemed adult arcades 'a nuisance' in June and shut them down.

Taylor introduced the idea of changing how internet cafes and arcades are regulated throughout the county. He says that could also include shutting them down entirely.

“There is just a level of crime that for whatever reason, these business establishments are attracting," he said.

There have been more than 10 violent crimes at internet cafes in Nassau County this year according to numbers provided to Taylor by the sheriff’s office. Those crimes include larceny, assault and armed robbery. There were more than 34 violent crimes in all of the last three years combined.

“It’s a critical issue that we’re really trying to address because it’s becoming a public safety issue," Taylor said.

Starting this week, code enforcement, the sheriff’s office and fire rescue are visiting adult arcades to make sure they have proper fire exits and are not violating capacity or participating in illegal activity.

“We think they are over capacity with that influx from Duval that we’re seeing," Taylor said.

According to the Nassau County Sheriff’s Office, the total number of shops have nearly doubled since the businesses were banned in Duval. The total number of active businesses is near 30.

“Mostly at night it’s filled with people," said homeowner Debra Coleman.

Coleman lives across the street from the Beach House Arcade which was robbed Friday.

“You don’t know who’s walking back through your property, so it’s scary, I’d like to see them gone," she said.

Coleman would like to see a permanent ban.

“If it’s a ban, if it’s better regulations and enforcement on this, that’s what we need to look at," Taylor said.

First Coast News stopped by the Beach House Arcade off U.S 17 for comment and was told to leave.

Taylor said the four other commissioners were rather quiet Monday when he introduced a possible ordinance change, but said he feels confident they will go along with some sort of change by the end of the year.