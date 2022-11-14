'You really saved our lives' | Woman's quest to thank her 'highway hero' touches thousands

Rose Andresen is looking to say 'thank you' to the man who saved her and her husband's life, and she's getting a lot of help finding him.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A woman's search for the man who saved her and her husband from a terrible car crash has thousands helping the cause.

"It got cold in New Orleans recently, and my back started to hurt," said Rose Andresen.

Those winter back aches always make Andresen think about the worst moment of her life - when she and her husband broke their backs in a horrible car crash on Interstate 10 on Jacksonville's Westside - just two days after Christmas.

"All of a sudden he said, 'I don't feel so good.' He slumps over, driving 70 miles an hour on cruise control, but he is gone," said Andresen.

Andresen's husband had a heart condition they didn't know about, and his heart chose that moment to stop.

She did her best to get the car off the road without hitting anyone, but still had to crash at 70 miles an hour.

"I knew I had to get back to the road because the car was not visible from the highway," said Andresen. "I climbed back up to the embankment, and the cars are zipping past. Nobody is stopping."

That was until one driver, who saw the crash from the other side of I-10, took an exit, turned around, and came back driving on the shoulder of the road.

He called 9-1-1. He stopped and picked Andresen up. He found the car with a flash light. He waited until emergency services arrived.

"I remember a child's drawing on the floorboard of the passenger side. I remember the smell of his aftershave," said Andresen. "I remember the sound of his voice, but I don't really remember a lot of visuals."

Two years later, and Andresen wishes she had a chance to say thank you, but without remembering a name or a face, she hasn't been able to track the highway hero down.

She took to Twitter to share her story, and although she still hasn't gotten in touch with him, she has touched a lot of people - with over 50,000 likes and 15,000 retweets.

Hey. Before Twitter goes away, maybe help me find my hero?



On Dec. 27th, 2020, my husband passed out while driving, and our car crashed at 70mph on I-10 near Jacksonville, FL.



A driver headed the opposite direction saw the crash, exited the interstate, and got back on- 1/6 — Rose Sinister (@rose_sinister) November 12, 2022

"It resonated with a lot of people," said Andresen.

Andresen's husband got a pacemaker, and they both eventually recovered from the broken backs.

She'll never forget one man's kindness she owes it all too.