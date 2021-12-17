She left without getting any money and was later found in Walmart

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — A Warner Robins woman is facing charges after an attempted bank robbery at a bank Thursday morning.

According to a news release, it happened at the Wells Fargo location at 2714 Watson Boulevard around 11:30 a.m.

It was reported to officers that a woman in a Halloween mask walked in saying, “This is a stick up, this is a robbery, get down or else.” The release says she began to argue with bank staff about stealing money.

The woman – identified as 37-year-old Abigail Lane -- left without any money, got into a black car, and was found in the Walmart behind the bank.

She is charged with criminal attempt to commit armed robbery, and wearing a mask/hood/device which conceals identity of wearer.

Warner Robins Police are still investigating the Nov. 22 robbery at Robins Financial Credit Union where a teller was shot. A $5,000 reward is being offered in that case.