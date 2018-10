A woman is in critical condition after a trailer fire broke out on the Southside Thursday morning, the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department said.

The fire was reported at 4500 Victor St. around 7:30 a.m. JFRD said it completely engulfed the trailer.

Crews are responding to the 4500 block of Victor Street to a mobile home structure fire....E21 is on scene advising its fully envolved....reports of possibly one inside. ā€” MyJFRD (@JFRDJAX) October 18, 2018

Crews say she was the only person pulled from the fire. She was transported to Memorial Hospital with serious injuries.

Developing: Woman pulled from mobile home fire along Victor Street in Larsen. She remains in the hospital with serious injuries. Iā€™m working to find out the cause.@FCN2go #GMJ pic.twitter.com/Y4j1Y7eJkq ā€” Kamrel J. Eppinger (@KAMRELTV) October 18, 2018

At this time, no other information was released.

