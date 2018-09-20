A woman was caught allegedly stealing campaign outside of the GOP headquarters in Jacksonville.

A volunteer with the GOP, Karen Morton, said that campaign signs have been going missing since July.

Recently, Morton said, between 15-20 signs were stolen on Saturday from in front of the GOP headquarters located at 10111 San Jose Boulevard.

A shopper in the parking lot of the shopping center took the photos of the woman allegedly stealing the signs. A police report has been filed and police said that sealing a sign is a misdemeanor but due to the number of signs the cost could be raised to a felony charge, according to Morton.

© 2018 WTLV