Wienermobile making stops in Jacksonville this week

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Hot diggity dog! The Oscar Meyer Wienermobile is making several stops in Jacksonville this week.

The hot dog shaped vehicle will make an appearance at the Jacksonville Humane Society on Feb. 3 at 8464 Beach Boulevard from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

On Feb. 4 the vehicle will be at the Diamond D Ranch from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 5903 Solomon Road.

On Feb. 5 the Weinermobile will be at the Walmart at 6767 103rd Street from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.