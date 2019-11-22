After years of frustration, veterans will finally have a permanent place to seek care in St. Johns County.

Governor Ron DeSantis is expected to participate in a groundbreaking ceremony of the new VA outpatient clinic on Friday.

DeSantis is expected to be joined by Florida Department of Veterans Affairs Executive Director Danny Burgess.

Almost six years ago, St. Johns County sold the previous clinic building to Lowe's and the Department of Veterans Affairs had a few months to move or pay a monthly fine.

The new clinic is located at 100 Deerfield Preserve Boulevard in St. Augustine. The groundbreaking ceremony will be streamed live right here starting at 11 a.m.

