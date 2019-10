The U.S. Coast Guard released video of the helicopter rescue of a 46-year-old man in St. Augustine on Friday.

The Coast Guard said it received a call from the St. Johns Fire and Rescue around 1:45 p.m. regarding a crewmember experiencing chest pains aboard the Lady Denise, a 96-foot fishing vessel, located near the St. Augustine Inlet.

A helicopter with the Coast Guard flew to the man and rescued him before transporting him to Flagler Hospital.

Watch the rescue below: