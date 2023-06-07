'Can't put a price tag on it': New job opportunities for Wounded Warriors

Members of Wounded Warrior Project are becoming certified drone pilots with the help of CSX.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — They served our country and now they're looking for the next steps in their post-military career.

Wounded Warrior Project helps veterans in many ways, from therapy, sports and even the job market. Recently, CSX helped Warriors learn skills to gain meaningful employment in new drone technology and they are ready to take flight.

Near a CSX railyard in Jacksonville, more than 20 members of the Wounded Warrior Project are getting hands-on training to become certified drone pilots from CSX employees who use drones everyday to observe and inspect large railyards.

"There's a lot of avenues where this is headed, so the next pinnacle of things and aviation is headed with drones," said veteran Daniel Peoples. "So, if you have a piece of that and you can understand where it's going, the world is your oyster."

Daniel Peoples served in the Marines and the Army for 20 years and retired in 2017. He even helped film part of this story with his drone!

This is more than just a fun activity for the Warriors, this is a legitimate job training that they can use for future employment. Nearly 1 in 5 CSX railroaders served in the military.

"We're proud to be here demonstrating some of our technology and training them on that, and exposing them to what we have at CSX and welcoming them to possibly be part of our company," said CSX CEO Joe Hinrichs, who added that half of the Warriors in this drone training inquired about drone career opportunities with CSX.

The Warriors are taught how to maneuver the drone to get footage from specific angles, but what they learn goes far beyond the remote control.

"This partnership with CSX provides opportunities for our Warriors that they never imagined possible," said Wounded Warriors CEO Mike Linnington. "And CSX providing this training and certification for Warriors to be FAA certified drone pilots, you can't put a price tag on it."

Some of these Warriors had no prior experience in aviation. However, while in the military Peoples actually attended flight school for UH-60 Blackhawks and says he's open to career opportunities, but is mostly excited to advance his love of aviation.

"Ideally I'd like to do something in the emergency management field," said Peoples. "And humanitarian free of charge would be fine with me if I can get out there and do something for somebody, that [would] be great, too."

With the help of CSX for the Warriors in this program, the sky's the limit.