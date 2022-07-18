Police say the woman had a small child in the car at the time.

BYRON, Ga. — A woman was arrested in Byron on Friday after driving recklessly and ramming into a police car, according to a release from the Byron Police Department.

Officers were on the lookout for an SUV that was driving in the wrong lane on Highway 42 in Byron. Witnesses blocked the car in at the intersection of highways 42 and 49.

Police attempted to talk with the driver, but they say she was not cooperative. They placed stop sticks under her tires to deflate them if she drove off.

The driver backed into a car behind her before pulling forward, ramming into a Byron Police car, the news release says. The woman then hit two witnesses and a police car before driving north on Highway 49 with a flat tire, police say.

Officers attempted to block the car when she backed into a third police car. She managed to continue down Highway 49 for a short distance before officers were able to block her in and take her into custody.

Byron police say the woman was Sierra Hibbert of Warner Robins. She had a small child in the car with her, but the child was not injured, police say.

No officers or witnesses were seriously injured. The Peach County Sheriff’s Office assisted during the incident and is handling the investigation.

Hibbert was charged with aggravated assault.