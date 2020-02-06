Watch Live: Large column of black smoke caused by fire under overpass near I-10

The smoke cloud appears to underneath the Stockton Street off-ramp as you are heading into downtown.

The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department responded to a fire under the I-10 and I-95 overpass which includes grass and possibly car tires on Tuesday morning.

A large plume of black smoke was captured on camera by a viewer who was traveling in the area.

JFRD tweeted at 9:13 a.m. that the large column of black smoke was likely caused by the ignition of the tires, which creates black smoke. They said access to the fire was an issue for crews.

As of 9:16 a.m., crews said that the fire was under control and almost completely extinguished.

According to AlertJax, you can expect extensive traffic delays in the area and should consider alternate routes.

