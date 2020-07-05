ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla — This weekend United Way of St. Johns County is hosting the first of two drive-thru food drives with the county to collect food to help families in need. With so many people now out of work, the need is great.

St. Johns County ranks one of the healthiest and wealthiest counties in Florida, but Melissa Nelson, CEO of the United Way of St. Johns County says don't let that fool you.

“The truth of the matter is we have a tremendous number of families that work in the service industry or in small business,” Nelson said. “We don't have a lot of towers in St. Johns County, so we have families that are working families but because of COVID are certainly food insecure.”

The United Way is getting calls from families who have never had to turn to a food bank for help.

“We’re hearing from families that you would not even expect, families in the northwest part of the county which are very financially stable on a regular basis, but when you have not worked for, I'm home 7 weeks now. If you have not worked, you are struggling to make ends meet.” Nelson said.



You can help those in need. The United Way hopes you will open your hearts, your pantry and your grocery bags to help those who are struggling.



“I would suggest people BOGO. If you are a regular Publix shopper or any grocery shopper that chance for Buy One, Get One Free, take care of your family and then take care of another,” Nelson said.



The next two Saturdays St. Johns County and the United Way of St. Johns County are partnering to collect non-perishable food, and all you have to do is drive up. They’ll unload the food right out of your trunk.



“It could be anything from olive oil to a Hamburger Helper meal to a can of soup, anything that's nonperishable that's packed in a can or plastic,” Nelson said.

The “drive-thru” food drives will take place during the time in which the United States Postal Service normally conducts its “Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive”. That has been postponed by the National Association of Letter Carriers.

The food drive will take place over the next two Saturdays to restock more than 20 local food pantries. You can drop off your donations during the times listed below.

Food Drive #1

Saturday, May 9, at the St. Augustine Amphitheatre

1340C A1A South St. Augustine, FL 32080

Collection Times: 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Food Drive #2

Saturday, May 16th at the Ponte Vedra Concert Hall

1050 A1A North Ponte Vedra, FL 32080

Collection Times: 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Examples of non-perishable donations requested:

• Peanut butter

• Canned Soup or Stew

• Canned, dried or plastic packaged fruit or applesauce

• Canned beans and vegetables

• Cooking oils

• Canned tuna, salmon, ham or chicken

• Pasta, rice or instant potatoes

• Granola bars, nuts or crackers

• Box Cereal or Meal

Donations that cannot be accepted:

• Items needing refrigeration

• Expired food

• Leftovers

• Food with packaging concerns

• Baked goods

• Items with glass or cellophane packaging (can be broken in transit)