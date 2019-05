Two serious traffic crashes, one fatal, caused delays in Clay County on Sunday.

One crash was at the intersection of State Road 16 and County Road 315 in Green Cove Springs, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. FHP's traffic map lists the incident as fatal. The intersection was shut down as FHP investigated the scene

The second crash was on State Road 21 and Sharon Road.

As of 9:01 p.m., all roadways have reopened.