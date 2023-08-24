Florida Theatre asking for community's help to track down nearly 100-year-old tapestry

On Tuesday, the theatre says two weeks ago, EverGreene Architectural Arts, Inc. sent 4 of their nearly 100-year-old tapestries to New York and one never made it.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Florida Theatre, located in the heart of Downtown Jacksonville and is currently closed due to renovations that comes ahead of its 100-year anniversary in 2027, is missing a "nearly 100-year-old" piece of its history.

On Tuesday, the Florida Theatre says two weeks ago, EverGreene Architectural Arts, Inc. sent four of their nearly 100-year-old tapestries to their Brooklyn, New York studio for renovation via FedEx but one of the tapestries never made it to the destination, according to the theatre's Facebook post.

The historic theatre says EverGreene Architectural Arts have been trying to get FedEx customer service to find it, but FedEx has yet to help retrieve "this vital piece of history," the post states.

Anyone who knows anything about the missing tapestry's whereabouts or knows someone within the FedEx organization that can assist in the retrieval process, can contact Florida Theatre President Numa Saisselin at numa@floridatheatre.com, the post states.