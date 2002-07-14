The first 'cone of uncertainty' for a hurricane was issued 21 years ago

A look at back at the first use of the cone of uncertainty in a hurricane forecast from the NHC.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The forecast “cone of error.” We all have seen this before and know it is associated with tropical systems. But did you know it was not until July 14th, 2002 that the National Hurricane Center officially started putting out a forecast using the cone?

That was with Tropical storm Arthur, a relatively weak storm that impacted the Canadian Maritimes, but it was the first warning to use this product.

Behind the scenes, the NHC and meteorologist were using graphics like this for years, and even the Japan Meteorological Agency was using a cone of error style graphic since the 50s for warnings on typhoons.