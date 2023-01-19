'Teacher of the Week' loves inspiring young minds

Monica Highman teaches at Osceola Elementary School, and her students will tell you that they inspire her every day.

This week's teacher of the week is from St. John's county.

She was voted Teacher of the Year by the Boys and Girls Club of Northeast Florida!

"I was happy, excited, nervous all at the same time but truly honored, my eyes filled with tears to know that I was teacher of the week," she explains.

"She helps me with anything," says one student.

Highman is sending a huge thank you to whoever nominated her.