Swimming reopens at Blue Spring State Park

Swimming has reopened at Gilchrist Blue Springs State Park after a spring head collapse Saturday.

GILCHRIST, Fla. — Swimming is now reopened at Gilchrist Blue Springs State Park after a spring head collapse forced visitors out of the water Saturday.

Geologist Jake Berry was there assisting park management in diagnosing the problem. He told First Coast News the water level dropped over a foot after the collapse.

He says that around 2 p.m. Saturday, the spring head at the park collapsed due to a sinkhole. The water turned brown, with silt and sediment flooding the water.

Flow from the spring almost completely stopped. Videos taken at the park show the water was almost totally still.