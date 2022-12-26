SUV crashes into home in Arlington, family says it was 'freak accident'

The Jacksonville Fire & Rescue Department says the driver was taken to the hospital.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — An SUV crashed into a home in Arlington Monday afternoon, leaving one woman in the hospital.

The car was seen partially inside of a home in the 450 block of Millard Court East.

The Jacksonville Fire & Rescue Department says the driver was taken to the hospital. Her son told First Coast News he believes it was a "freak accident," and his mother will be alright, but she is currently still at the hospital for testing.